Top 9 underrated survival movies on Prime Video that will give you goosebumps
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
The Final Storm follows a family sheltering from a storm when a stranger arrives, warning of the end times.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Knock at the Cabin follows a family held captive by strangers who claim a sacrifice can prevent the apocalypse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Frozen follows 3 snowboarders who get stranded on their chairlift.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trapped follows Sharuya who mistakenly locks himself inside his new house with no way to get out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
127 Hours is a biographical survival movie of a mountaineer who gets stuck in a boulder and must survive against all odds.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This Is The End revolves around a group of celebrities navigates a party-turned-apocalyptic as they face the end of the world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A man's visions of a coming storm lead him to desperate measures to protect his family in Take Shelter
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Revenant revolves around a huntsman who gets abandoned by his crew after being heavily injured.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Impossible follows a loving family that gets separated amid a tsunami causing chaos and distress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 edge-of-the-seat thrillers on OTT that will leave you breathless
Find Out More