Top 9 underrated survival movies on Prime Video that will give you goosebumps

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

The Final Storm follows a family sheltering from a storm when a stranger arrives, warning of the end times.

Knock at the Cabin follows a family held captive by strangers who claim a sacrifice can prevent the apocalypse.

Frozen follows 3 snowboarders who get stranded on their chairlift.

Trapped follows Sharuya who mistakenly locks himself inside his new house with no way to get out.

127 Hours is a biographical survival movie of a mountaineer who gets stuck in a boulder and must survive against all odds.

This Is The End revolves around a group of celebrities navigates a party-turned-apocalyptic as they face the end of the world.

A man's visions of a coming storm lead him to desperate measures to protect his family in Take Shelter

The Revenant revolves around a huntsman who gets abandoned by his crew after being heavily injured.

The Impossible follows a loving family that gets separated amid a tsunami causing chaos and distress.

