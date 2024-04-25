Top 9 underrated Tamil crime thrillers streaming on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 25, 2024
Parole revolves around two brothers one criminal and the other ordinary, dealing with family dynamics and a murder mystery. On Prime Video.
Jiivi, a thriller with supernatural elements that follows a struggling juice shop worker's plan to rob his neighbor. On Zee5.
Vidiyum Munn is a neo-noir Tamil thriller about a prostitute protecting a girl from a dangerous landlord. On Prime Video.
Sarabham follows a man's kidnapping plan that goes wrong, leading to murder and unexpected twists. On MX Player.
Kuttrame Thandanai revolves around a man with tunnel vision who becomes a suspect in a murder case. On MX Player.
Kurangu Bommai is about a car mechanic who gets entangled in crime after transporting a mysterious package. On Zee5.
Kirumi is a crime thriller focusing on a taxi driver's involvement in a criminal incident. On Zee5.
Metro is about a college student who becomes a chain snatcher and who ends up getting involved in a gang. On Prime Video.
Kutram Kadithal delves into societal issues after a teacher accidentally slaps a student. On Prime Video.
Vellai Pookal is a mystery thriller focusing on a retired cop investigating a missing persons case in the USA. on Prime Video.
