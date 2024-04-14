Top 9 underrated Telugu movies to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Maa Oori Polimera on Disney+Hotstar is a thriller. It is about a police officer trying to solve a mystery in a village ruled by blackmagic.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru or D16 is a crime thriller on MX Player. It is full of suspense and thrill; with 8.2 rating on IMDb.
Goodachari on Prime Video makes for a thrilling watch. It is about a RAW agent who is turned into a wanted terrorist.
Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada is on Zee5. It is a Telugu-language supernatural film about a man whose lover goes missing.
Rakshasudu is about a brave police officer who is on a hunt of a criminal targeting teenage girls. Watch on Zee5.
Virupaksha on Netflix is a horror thriller that is chilling! Mysterious deaths in a village leave a man hunting for answers.
Evaru is on Prime Video. Adivi Sesh as a cop tries to explore the mysteries behind a shocking murder of a senior officer.
Pareshan is on SonyLiv. It is a light-hearted comedy drama revolving around a man stuck between family, lover and friends.
Mad on Netflix is also a comedy drama. It is coming-of-age-drama about three friends who are sailing through life and engineering.
Balagam movie on Prime Video is a must watch for all. It has a rating of 8 on 10.
