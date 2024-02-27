Top 9 underrated thrillers on Amazon Prime which will blow your mind
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Interference: A gripping story about technological espionage and the fallout from interfering with uncontrollable forces.
In the fast-paced action movie Gone in 60 Seconds, a group of people try to steal 50 cars in one night.
Knives Out is a twisty, contemporary whodunit in which everyone is a suspect in the murder of a rich family.
The Next Three Days is a suspenseful drama that centers on a man's last-ditch efforts to save his unfairly condemned wife from prison.
Odd Thomas: A paranormal thriller about a young guy who uses his gift of seeing and communicating with the dead to solve murders.
Con Air: An exciting journey on a kidnapped aircraft carrying a gang of deadly criminals, guided by a former prisoner enmeshed in the mayhem.
Super 8 is a nostalgic science fiction film about a group of young people who discover a government conspiracy after witnessing an unexplained train catastrophe.
A rescue attempt against a vicious band of cannibals develops into a struggle for survival in the gritty Western horror film Bone Tomahawk.
Inception: A surreal thriller in which dreams come true and reality is called into doubt.
