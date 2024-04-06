Top 9 underrated web series you need to watch on Disney plus Hotstar

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Lootere is one of the recent Hotstar releases that is currently streaming and also went under the radar, lets take a look at some other must-watch Hotstar web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

City of Dreams is a political drama thriller following an ambitious woman who enters the cutthroat world of Mumbai politics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hundred revolves around two policewoman with very different personalities as they cross paths.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roar of the Lion is a documentary based on the struggles of ex-Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grahan is set in the 1980s and following a police officer investigating a series of mysterious killings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahan is a supernatural thriller miniseries following a young IAS officer who uncovers a hidden evil in a remote village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoorveer is an action series following a fearless elite unit that undertakes a very important mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teerandaz is a gritty drama that features a tribal archer fighting corruption in a small town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala revolves around an honest businessman facade hiding a web of illegal activities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 one-season-long Netflix web series to stream this weekend

 

 Find Out More