Top 9 underrated web series you need to watch on Disney plus Hotstar
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Lootere is one of the recent Hotstar releases that is currently streaming and also went under the radar, lets take a look at some other must-watch Hotstar web series.
City of Dreams is a political drama thriller following an ambitious woman who enters the cutthroat world of Mumbai politics.
Hundred revolves around two policewoman with very different personalities as they cross paths.
Roar of the Lion is a documentary based on the struggles of ex-Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni.
Grahan is set in the 1980s and following a police officer investigating a series of mysterious killings.
Dahan is a supernatural thriller miniseries following a young IAS officer who uncovers a hidden evil in a remote village.
Shoorveer is an action series following a fearless elite unit that undertakes a very important mission.
Teerandaz is a gritty drama that features a tribal archer fighting corruption in a small town.
Kaala revolves around an honest businessman facade hiding a web of illegal activities.
