Top 9 upcoming OTT releases in March 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Palm Royale is an upcoming period drama set in 1969 following a woman trying to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table. On Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Showtime will give us a peak into what really happens in backstage Bollywood, from fights to power struggles. On Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunflower revolves around a quirky society but things take a turn when Mr. Kapoor is found dead. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Conspiracy thriller Manhunt follows the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination. On Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Body Problem is a sci-fi web series revolving around an existential planetary threat. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mamla Legal Hai is an upcoming courtroom comedy drama starring Vikram Pratap in the key role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third season of the political drama, Maharani's third season will release in March as well on Sony LIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandidos follows a group of misfits trying to reclaim their treasure from a Spanish gallery. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder Mubarak is an upcoming Netflix murder mystery movie with a hint of comedy starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas for the foodie inside you
Find Out More