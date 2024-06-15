Top 9 upcoming Tamil and Telugu movies releasing on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2024

Gangs of Godavari, a crime drama about a man's rise to power, is now streaming on Netflix.

Aranmanai 4, the horror comedy movie of the famous franchise is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dear Nanna, a heartwarming film about a father-son bond, is available on Aha.

Yakshini, a horror series about a mythical being seeking love, starts on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, a touching drama, is in theaters now and coming soon to Netflix.

Love Me If you Dare, a fantasy horror with a mix of romance started streaming on Prime Video.

Gam Gam Ganesha, a crime comedy, is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video soon.

Uppu Kappurambu, a satirical comedy-drama, is an upcoming Amazon Prime Video original.

Kurangu Pedal, a nostalgic feel-good movie was released on June 14 recently.

