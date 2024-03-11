Top 9 web series on Netflix when you can't decide what to watch

Vridhi Soodhan

Mar 11, 2024

The Good Place is a hilarious and clever show that makes you think critically about life and what is fundamentally "good" or "bad."

Crown discusses a wide range of topics outside of the monarchy, including politics, families, and the turbulent royal marriages.

In Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his family control an English gang following World War I.

Breaking Bad, widely regarded as one of the greatest television series ever, possesses every quality that makes it a remarkable series.

Black Mirror is a dystopian, dark comedy about a world taken over by technology and contemporary "advancements."

This Is Us deftly handles issues of racism, adoption, alcoholism, family disease, and other heavy subjects while mastering the use of flashbacks and flashforwards.

In Squid Games, hundreds of people in dire need of money engage in a series of games that turn into a struggle for existence.

In the heartbreaking David Nicholls novel adaptation One Day, Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew meet on the same day twenty years apart.

Suits centers on Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a recent college graduate with no prior legal expertise who manages to get a position in the legal practice of Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

