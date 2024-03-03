Top 9 web series to lift your spirits on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Yeh Meri Family is a sweet and sentimental coming-of-age show that takes place in the 1990s and perfectly captures the spirit of friendship, family, and puberty.
Gullak: An endearing slice-of-life comedy-drama that authentically and humorously portrays the daily struggles of a middle-class family.
Ghar Waapsi: A poignant drama delving into the emotional journey of going back to one's roots and the intricacies of family dynamics.
Panchayat is a charming comedy series that chronicles the exploits of a young guy working as a village panchayat secretary and adjusting to rural life.
Home Shanti is a lighthearted comedy that highlights the turmoil and hilarity of urban living via its unique tenants of an apartment building.
Tripling is a touching road trip dramedy that chronicles the journey of three siblings toward self-awareness, camaraderie, and humor.
A clever and realistic romantic comedy series called Permanent Roommates follows the highs and lows of a contemporary couple.
Kota Factory is a moving story about a coming-of-age that exposes the difficulties encountered by kids in the competitive exam coaching sector of Kota.
Little Things: A sweet and accurate depiction of a young couple navigating the difficulties of contemporary relationships while appreciating the beauty of the little things in life.
