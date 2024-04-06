Top 9 web series to watch if you loved 3 Body Problem
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
3 Body Problem is one of the newest Netflix web series that have received love from the worldwide audience.
The Silent Sea is a Korean sci-fi series about a team investigating a deadly lunar base. On Netflix.
The Lazarus Project is a time loop thriller where a man relives the same day and discovers a way to manipulate time. On Jio Cinema.
Foundation, a sci-fi saga based on a classic novel, set across generations in a vast Galactic Empire. On Apple TV.
The Peripheral is a dystopian web series set in a future where technology has altered society. On Prime Video.
For All Mankind revolves around the tensions between US and Soviet union in the moon. On Apple TV.
Colony depicts a human resistance against a hostile alien invasion. On Netflix.
Bodies, a sci-fi crime drama with a murder investigated across different eras. On Netflix.
Alice in Borderland, a Japanese sci-fi series where people are forced to compete in deadly games to survive in a strange world. On Netflix.
The Signal is a mini-series revolving around a missing astronaut’s family searching for the truth. On Netflix.
