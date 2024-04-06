Top 9 web series to watch if you loved 3 Body Problem

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

3 Body Problem is one of the newest Netflix web series that have received love from the worldwide audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Silent Sea is a Korean sci-fi series about a team investigating a deadly lunar base. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Lazarus Project is a time loop thriller where a man relives the same day and discovers a way to manipulate time. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Foundation, a sci-fi saga based on a classic novel, set across generations in a vast Galactic Empire. On Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Peripheral is a dystopian web series set in a future where technology has altered society. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For All Mankind revolves around the tensions between US and Soviet union in the moon. On Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colony depicts a human resistance against a hostile alien invasion. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bodies, a sci-fi crime drama with a murder investigated across different eras. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alice in Borderland, a Japanese sci-fi series where people are forced to compete in deadly games to survive in a strange world. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Signal is a mini-series revolving around a missing astronaut’s family searching for the truth. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 Daebak Korean Dramas on Netflix to fall in love with

 

 Find Out More