Top 9 web series to wrap up watching in one day on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

Trial by Fire is a gripping legal thriller that follows a man fighting for justice in court while facing arson charges.

Ghoul: A terrifying horror series that explores themes of terror, paranoia, and the paranormal in a dystopian future.

Tabbar: A gripping mystery series that reveals the sinister truths kept behind the tight-knit community of a tiny village.

Panchayat: A charming comedy series that chronicles the misadventures of a young guy trying to make his way through rural life while working as a village panchayat secretary.

Typewriter: A creepy thriller about a bunch of kids who are looking into paranormal activity in their small Goan community.

Kota Factory: A moving drama about coming of age that examines the difficulties encountered by students and is set against the backdrop of Kota's cutthroat test coaching industry.

Farzi is a compelling crime thriller that explores the subtleties of treachery and deceit in the context of undercover operations and espionage.

Sunflower: A dark comedy series where characters become caught up in a murder investigation while living in a middle-class housing society. The show blends mystery and humor.

1992 Scam: The Narrative of Harshad Mehta An engrossing tale of financial drama that traces the ascent and decline of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, a key player in one of the largest financial scams in India.

