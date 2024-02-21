Top 9 web series with cutting-edge visuals and CGI on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Game of Thrones revolutionized the use of VFX in TV, bringing dragons, White Walkers, and landscapes to life with stunning detail. On JioCinema.
Altered Carbon, a sci-fi series set 350 years in the future, utilizes various VFX software like Maya and Nuke. On Netflix.
Lost in Space, reimagines a classic show, featuring a blend of practical effects and cutting-edge CG. On Netflix.
The popular horror series Stranger Things is known for its 3D models, CG shots, and visual effects. On Netflix.
Westworld, a Sci-fi Western series with impressive visuals. On JioCinema.
Black Mirror is a dystopian anthology series utilizing various pre- and post-production techniques for its VFX on Netflix.
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel uses effective VFX to recreate the late 1950s, blending historical accuracy with humor. On Prime Video.
Marvel series showcased impressive VFX for realistic fight scenes. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ Hostar.
Liza on Demand, a YouTube series utilizes VFX for impactful scenes despite being filmed in front of green screens.
