Top 9 world war films on Netflix and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024
"1917" On Amazon Prime Video is an exciting journey through World War I to deliver a vital message.
Disney+'s "Pearl Harbor" Hotstar: A romantic story with the attack on Pearl Harbor as a backdrop.
Netflix's "Fury" is a realistic depiction of tank combat in Nazi Germany.
"Hacksaw Ridge" on Netflix tells the inspirational true story of a medic who spared no shots in order to save lives.
Netflix's "The Pianist" tells the story of a Jewish musician who survives Nazi-occupied Warsaw.
Netflix's "Schindler's List" tells the true story of a German entrepreneur who helped save Jews during the Holocaust.
Amazon Prime's "Dunkirk": An engrossing account of the Allied forces' escape from Dunkirk.
Netflix's "Saving Private Ryan" is a gripping account of a mission to rescue a soldier during World War II.
Netflix's fictitious story "Inglourious Basterds" tells the story of a Jewish-American force that hunts Nazis in WWII France.
