Top Gun: Maverick to The Last Samurai: TOP 10 Tom Cruise movies to watch before Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning releases
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 15, 2025
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to hit theatres on May 17.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Top Gun: Maverick (Prime Video) is about Maverick, who must train a group of elite graduates for a high-profile mission.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Magnolia (Prime Video) projects on two co-workers who are battling with cancer, and tries to find peace, while managing their professional lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
American Made (ZEE5) follows Barry Seal, who gets involved in drugs and arms while working for the CIA.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Edge of Tomorrow (Netflix) centers around William Cage, a PR officer, who goes into battle without combat experience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rain Man (Prime Video) tells the story of Charlie, a selfish man. However, when his father dies, he leaves all his fortune to his reclusive brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Samurai (Prime Video) follows an American military officer who is ordered to train the Japanese army in Western tactics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Few Good Men (JioHotstar) is about a US military lawyer who defends two US Marines, who are charged with murdering a fellow marine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Minority Report (Prime Video) is set in the future, where Jack works with the PreCrime police, which stop crimes before they take place.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oblivion (Prime Video) follows Jack Harper, a drone repairman stationed on Earth. However, he starts questioning himself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Knight and Day (Prime Video) is about June, an ordinary girl and Roy, a spy. The two form an unlikely bond when they board the plane together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Guardian to Welcome to Samdal-ri: 10 Korean Drama OSTs which will make a place in your playlist
Find Out More