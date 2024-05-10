Top Indian movies on Netflix with record views in just two weeks of OTT release
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 10, 2024
Many Indian movies have done wonders on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film Animal is one of them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film trended on the platform for a long time and clocked in around 39.3 million hours viewership in two weeks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The second on the list is Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter. The aerial action stunts left fans in wow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter got a viewership of around 34 million hours in two weeks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut was a successful one. She impressed all with Jaane Jaan that released on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie that also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma got a viewership of around 33.5 million hours.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam's movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga got a viewership of around 29 million hours in two weeks of its release on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even on IMDb, it has got a good rating of 7.3 on 10. The heist planned by a flight attendant left fans entertained.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's epic saga RRR was as much as a hit as its regional version. It starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version got around 25.5 million hours of viewership in two weeks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Bollywood murder mystery films on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More