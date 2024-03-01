Top Korean Drama show picks on Google to watch on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
Hellbound is a dark fantasy series on Netflix wherein unearthly creatures start sending people to hell. It gives rise to a religious group that believes in divine justice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While You Were Sleeping is about a woman who gets flashes from the future about accidents and a man who does everything to stop them from coming true. Watch it on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You is one of the most popular Korean Dramas. It is a cross-border love story between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's characters. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal became a huge hit upon its release. It is an office romance drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah play the second lead and both these couples will make you fall in love with them. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The King Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun in lead roles. It is a love story between two people who live in parallel worlds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
More than that, every character in The King Eternal Monarch will keep you hooked as they have their own story. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's Okay To Not Be Okay is a healing drama which has every emotion. Seo Yea Ji and Kim Soo Hyun Korean Drama is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Snowdrop stars Blackpink Jisoo and Jung Hae In. The South Korean drama is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a lovestory between a student and a soldier.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pinocchio is on Zee5, Viki and Netflix as well. A woman suffering from the Pinocchio syndrome and a man become journalists and fight crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Healer starring Park Min Young and Ji Chang Wook is on Viki and Netflix. The series is one thrilling ride which will keep you glued to screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about a woman lawyer who suffers from Asperger's Syndrome which makes her daily interactions difficult.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has the most adorable love story between Park Eun Bin and Kang Te Oh's characters. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big Mouth on Hotstar is about an unsuccessful lawyer who gets involved in a murder case and is accused as a big swindler.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Korean dramas set in high school on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Find Out More