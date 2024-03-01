Top Korean Drama show picks on Google to watch on OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Hellbound is a dark fantasy series on Netflix wherein unearthly creatures start sending people to hell. It gives rise to a religious group that believes in divine justice. 

While You Were Sleeping is about a woman who gets flashes from the future about accidents and a man who does everything to stop them from coming true. Watch it on Viki.

Crash Landing On You is one of the most popular Korean Dramas. It is a cross-border love story between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's characters. Watch it on Netflix. 

Business Proposal became a huge hit upon its release. It is an office romance drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong. 

Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah play the second lead and both these couples will make you fall in love with them. Watch it on Netflix.  

The King Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun in lead roles. It is a love story between two people who live in parallel worlds. 

More than that, every character in The King Eternal Monarch will keep you hooked as they have their own story. Watch it on Netflix.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay is a healing drama which has every emotion. Seo Yea Ji and Kim Soo Hyun Korean Drama is on Netflix.

Snowdrop stars Blackpink Jisoo and Jung Hae In. The South Korean drama is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a lovestory between a student and a soldier. 

Pinocchio is on Zee5, Viki and Netflix as well. A woman suffering from the Pinocchio syndrome and a man become journalists and fight crime. 

Healer starring Park Min Young and Ji Chang Wook is on Viki and Netflix. The series is one thrilling ride which will keep you glued to screens. 

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about a woman lawyer who suffers from Asperger's Syndrome which makes her daily interactions difficult. 

It has the most adorable love story between Park Eun Bin and Kang Te Oh's characters. Watch it on Netflix. 

Big Mouth on Hotstar is about an unsuccessful lawyer who gets involved in a murder case and is accused as a big swindler. 

