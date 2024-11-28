Top ten new movies and shows that are releasing this Friday on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Nov 28, 2024
Created by Neeraj Pandey, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar stars Tamannaah Bhatia in main role.
The Later Daters is about a group of six mature singles who learn rules of modern dating. On Netflix.
The Snow Sister is a Norwegian movie about a young boy whose life changes after a mysterious girl enters in his life.
Senna is an upcoming drama which is about Brazil’s national hero and three-time winner of the Formula One world drivers’ Championship.
We Live in Time streaming on BookMyShow Stream stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.
Hard North on Amazon Prime Video is a story about a group of young and passionate Canadians who thrive in remote Canadian wilderness.
Rishab Chadha and Abigail Pandey starring in the comedy drama Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega are about two competitive reporters who aim to become prime-time news anchor.
Woman of the Hour on Lionsgate Play is about an aspiring actress, who goes on a dating show and meets a notorious serial killer.
Parachute is a Tamil drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about two siblings who take their father’s bike for a ride.
The Trunk is an upcoming K-drama series on Netflix which stars Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo.
