Train to Busan to The Call; Top 10 Korean action movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 26, 2025
Korean movies are known globally for their high-octane chase with mind-blowing stunts and hand-to-hand combat.
The Man from Nowhere is about an ex-special agent who is involved in a convoluted drug ring. Watch on Netflix.
Kill Boksoon centers on Gil Bok-Soon, a single mother and a renowned killer who works for an organisation. Before renewing her contract she was engaged to be killed. It's streaming on Netflix.
I Saw the Devil, now streaming on JioCinema, is about an NIS agent who embarks on a quest for vengeance when his fiancee gets brutally murdered by a psychopathic serial killer.
Confidential Assignment, available on JioCinema, focuses on a North Korean officer and a Seoul detective who team up to track down a crime organisation.
The Call centers on two people who live in different times. One phone call connects the two and changes their life irrevocably. It is streaming on Netflix.
Oldboy, available on JioCinema, is about a man who is imprisoned for 15 years without any reason. When he is released, ill fate awaits him.
Confession of Murder revolves around a serial killer who publishes a book describing the murders he committed after 15 years. It is available on Prime Video.
Ballerina, streaming on Netflix, follows a former bodyguard who sets out to fulfill her best friend's wish whom she fails to protect.
Train to Busan which is streaming on JioCinema is about Seok-woo and his daughter who are on a train to Busan to attend a birthday party when a sudden zombie outbreak occurs.
Night in Paradise, streaming on Netflix, is about a mobster who is hiding on an island after a brutal tragedy with a woman who’s given up on life.
