Train to Busan to #Alive; TOP 10 Korean Zombie movies and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 27, 2025
Want to have a gory good time? Here’s a list of thrilling zombie movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Train to Busan follows Seok Woo, a fund manager who got separated from his wife. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zombie Detective follows a zombie who assumes the identity of a private detective. It is available on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom revolves around a prince who is tasked to be ready for a new challenge. It is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
#Alive revolves around Joon-woo, a video game streamer who is trapped in his apartment. It is available on Netflix
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zombieverse highlights the story of a zombie outbreak. It is streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home revolves around a high school teenager who is forced to leave his house. It is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Wailing follows Jong Goo, a police officer who lives in a town where nothing much happens until one day things change. It is streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All Of Us Are Dead follows a bunch of students trapped in their school. It is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Happiness is an apocalyptic thriller that is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Seoul Station centers on three people. It is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Udaan to The Lunchbox; TOP 10 underrated Bollywood movies that deserve more love
Find Out More