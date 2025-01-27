Train to Busan to #Alive; TOP 10 Korean Zombie movies and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2025

Want to have a gory good time? Here’s a list of thrilling zombie movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Train to Busan follows Seok Woo, a fund manager who got separated from his wife. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Zombie Detective follows a zombie who assumes the identity of a private detective. It is available on Prime Video.

Kingdom revolves around a prince who is tasked to be ready for a new challenge. It is available on Netflix.

#Alive revolves around Joon-woo, a video game streamer who is trapped in his apartment. It is available on Netflix

Zombieverse highlights the story of a zombie outbreak. It is streaming on Netflix.

Sweet Home revolves around a high school teenager who is forced to leave his house. It is available on Netflix.

The Wailing follows Jong Goo, a police officer who lives in a town where nothing much happens until one day things change. It is streaming on Netflix.

All Of Us Are Dead follows a bunch of students trapped in their school. It is available on Netflix.

Happiness is an apocalyptic thriller that is available on Netflix.

Seoul Station centers on three people. It is available on Netflix.

