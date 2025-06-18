Train To Busan to Zombie Detective: TOP 10 Korean zombie dramas and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 18, 2025
Here is a list of dramas and movies to watch.
Train To Busan (JioHotstar) centres around Seok-woo and his daughter are on a train to Busan, and a sudden zombie outbreak occurs, and they must try to survive.
#Alive (Netflix) is about a video game live streamer's struggle for survival as he is forced to stay alone in his apartment.
All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix) follows a group of high school students who must struggle to survive amidst a zombie outbreak.
Happiness (Viki) projects on a high-rise apartment, who must fight for their lives against a deadly infectious disease.
Zombie Detective (Viki) tells the story of Kang Min-ho, who wakes up and discovers that he is a zombie with no memories of his past.
Kingdom (Netflix) follows a prince who must fight a new enemy when a mysterious plague begins to spread after their king dies.
Sweet Home (Netflix) centres around a loner student whose family died in an accident and must fight to save humanity.
Dark Hole (Viki) depicts the story of a detective and a driver who must join hands to save their lives from mutants.
Rampant (Prime Video) centres around Lee Chung, who must return to his homeland to protect his sibling's spouse and unborn child from the government.
The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale (Netflix) revolves around the Park family, whose lives get disrupted after the elderly father gets bitten by a zombie.
