Train to Busan to Zombie Detective; TOP 10 Korean zombie series and movies that will make you scream
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jul 20, 2025
Train to Busan follows Seok-woo and his daughter who are on a train to Busan to see his wife. However, a sudden zombie outbreak occurs on their journey.
All of Us Are Dead centers around a group of high school students and their struggle to survive amidst a zombie outbreak and tries to survive.
#Alive focuses on Joon-woo, who locks himself in and tries to stay safe from the virus that is taking the city. Just as he loses hope, he discovers another survivor.
Zombie Detective follows a detective who suddenly wakes up as a zombie; he doesn't know what to do except continue working as a detective and try to find his murderer.
Happiness focuses on Sae-bom and Yi-hyun, who try to find the person who spreads the highly deadly virus that is turning people into zombies.
The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale depicts the story of a pharmaceutical company that illegally creates a zombie, the Park family finds it, and tries to profit from it.
Zombie School revolves around a lawless school filled with troublemakers. The teachers suddenly turn into zombies and start to attack everyone.
Gangnam Zombie focuses on people of Gangnam, who start experiencing unusual and terrifying symptoms and start attacking other citizens who are not affected.
Doomsday Book focuses on three stories that chronicle a zombie-creating virus, a self-aware robot, and an incoming asteroid, leading to the end of humanity.
Peninsula follows Jung Seok, a former soldier, along with his teammates, who set out on a mission to battle hordes of post-apocalyptic zombies in the Korean peninsula wastelands.
