Train to Busan to Zombie Detective; TOP 10 Korean zombie series and movies that will make you scream
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2025
Here is a list of Korean zombie series and movies to watch.
Train to Busan (Prime Video) follows Seok-woo and his daughter who are on a train to Busan to see his wife. However, a sudden zombie outbreak occurs on their journey.
All of Us Are Dead (Netflix) centers around a group of high school students and their struggle to survive amidst a zombie outbreak and tries to survive.
#Alive (Netflix) focuses on Joon-woo who locks himself and tries to stay safe from the virus that is taking the city. Just as he loses hope, he discovers another survivor.
Happiness (Netflix) focuses on Sae-bom and Yi-hyun, who try to find the person who spreads the highly deadly virus that is turning the people into zombies.
The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale (Prime Video) depicts the story of a pharmaceutical company who illegally creates a zombie, the Park family finds it and tries to profit from it.
Doomsday Book (Prime Video) focuses on three stories that chronicles a zombie-creating virus, a self-aware robot and an incoming asteroid, leading to the end of humanity.
Zombie School (Prime Video) revolves around a lawless school filled with troublemakers, the teachers suddenly turn into zombies and start to attack everyone.
Peninsula (Prime Video) follows Jung Seok, a former soldier, along with his teammates, sets out on a mission to battle hordes of post-apocalyptic zombies in the Korean peninsula wastelands.
Zombie Detective (Viki) follows a detective who suddenly wakes up as a zombie, he doesn't know what to do except continue working as a detective and try to find his murderer.
Gangnam Zombie (JioHotstar) focuses on people of Gangnam, who start experiencing unusual and terrifying symptoms and start attacking other citizens who are not affected.
