Trapped and other Top 7 films that will make you feel suffocated to watch on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
A look at films that will leave you gasping for breath.
Trapped starring RajKummar Rao is a perfect psychological thriller to watch on ZEE5.
The 33 is based on the true story of Copiapó mining accident. Watch on JioCinema.
Green Room on Amazon Prime Video is about the members of struggling punk rock band.
Oxygen on Netflix is a French sci-fi survival thriller about a woman.
10 Cloverfield Lane is about Michelle who finds herself in a underground bunker. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Devil will make you feel claustrophobic at every bit. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Room is about Joy who had been held in captive for seven years. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
