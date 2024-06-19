Trigger Warning and 9 best female-centric action movies to watch on Netflix

Jun 19, 2024

Trigger Warning is all set to release on Netflix on June 21, it is the story of a special force commando who returns to her hometown.

The Old Guard follows a group of immortal mercenaries, led by Andy to fight and protect humanity while keeping their secret abilities hidden.

Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam an assassin, teams up with her estranged mother and a sisterhood of lethal women to protect a young girl.

Kate gets poisoned on her final mission, now she has 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies in Kate.

Peppermint, Riley North turns vigilante to hunt down those responsible for her family's murder.

Red Notice is the story of an FBI agent who teams up with a master thief to catch a notorious criminal, played by Gal Gadot.

Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts her past as a spy and assassin amid a dangerous conspiracy.

The Protege follows Anna, an elite assassin, seeks revenge for the murder of her mentor.

Anna follows undercover assassin Anna Poliatova who uses her lethal skills to navigate the world of espionage.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl follows Gunjan who overcomes gender biases to become India’s first female combat pilot during the Kargil War.

