Trigger Warning and 9 best female-centric action movies to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 19, 2024
Trigger Warning is all set to release on Netflix on June 21, it is the story of a special force commando who returns to her hometown.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Old Guard follows a group of immortal mercenaries, led by Andy to fight and protect humanity while keeping their secret abilities hidden.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam an assassin, teams up with her estranged mother and a sisterhood of lethal women to protect a young girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kate gets poisoned on her final mission, now she has 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies in Kate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Peppermint, Riley North turns vigilante to hunt down those responsible for her family's murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Red Notice is the story of an FBI agent who teams up with a master thief to catch a notorious criminal, played by Gal Gadot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts her past as a spy and assassin amid a dangerous conspiracy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Protege follows Anna, an elite assassin, seeks revenge for the murder of her mentor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anna follows undercover assassin Anna Poliatova who uses her lethal skills to navigate the world of espionage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl follows Gunjan who overcomes gender biases to become India’s first female combat pilot during the Kargil War.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonakshi Sinha's Top 8 outfits that make her look like a perfect bride
Find Out More