True Beauty and other love triangle Korean dramas to watch on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

True Beauty is a high school romance where Ju Kyung is torn between the cold but good-hearted and the bad boy with a heart of gold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reply 1988 centers on the lives of families in Ssangmun-dong, with a significant focus on Deok Sun’s romantic dilemma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Start-Up is set in the competitive start-up world, Dal Mi is pursued by her first love Do San and the man who pretended to be her first.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a heartwarming story of two individuals and their growing feelings, with college first love entering the mix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Girl Bong-soon follows Bong Soon who is caught between her eccentric boss and her first love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows childhood friends stuck in a love triangle when Bok-joo falls for her friend’s older brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She Was Pretty, childhood friends reunite as office rivals, blending a love triangle with the enemies-to-lovers trope.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Alarm is set against the backdrop of a love-discovering app, with Jo Jo is divided between two love interests.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Record of Youth follows an aspiring actor stuck between a makeup artist and one of her friends, creating a triangle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 best Bollywood and Hollywood crossovers

 

 Find Out More