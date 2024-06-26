True Beauty and other love triangle Korean dramas to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
True Beauty is a high school romance where Ju Kyung is torn between the cold but good-hearted and the bad boy with a heart of gold.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988 centers on the lives of families in Ssangmun-dong, with a significant focus on Deok Sun’s romantic dilemma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Start-Up is set in the competitive start-up world, Dal Mi is pursued by her first love Do San and the man who pretended to be her first.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a heartwarming story of two individuals and their growing feelings, with college first love entering the mix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Girl Bong-soon follows Bong Soon who is caught between her eccentric boss and her first love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows childhood friends stuck in a love triangle when Bok-joo falls for her friend’s older brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She Was Pretty, childhood friends reunite as office rivals, blending a love triangle with the enemies-to-lovers trope.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Alarm is set against the backdrop of a love-discovering app, with Jo Jo is divided between two love interests.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Record of Youth follows an aspiring actor stuck between a makeup artist and one of her friends, creating a triangle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 best Bollywood and Hollywood crossovers
Find Out More