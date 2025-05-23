True Beauty to Nevertheless: TOP 10 Korean dramas based on webtoon to watch this weekend
Roger Khuraijam
| May 23, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
True Beauty (Netflix) is about a student who uses makeup to cover her blemishes.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? (Viki) focuses on the egocentric Lee Young’s life, turned upside down when his secretary decides to resign.
Business Proposal (Netflix) centres around Ha-ri, who shows up to a blind date for her friend for her friend only to find her date is her CEO.
Extraordinary You (Prime Video) projects a girl who is a character from a comic book, whose destiny is decided by the writer.
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix) follows So Mun, a high school student, who became part of a group of paranormal hunters.
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (Viki) is about Kang Mi-rae, who decides to get plastic surgery due to frequent bullying.
Cheese In The Trap (Viki) revolves around a poor girl who falls for a rich boy and faces many issues due to personality differences.
All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix) centres on a group of high school students and their struggle to survive amidst a zombie outbreak.
Love Alarm (Netflix) is set in a world where a mobile phone app notifies whether someone has romantic feelings within their vicinity.
Nevertheless (Netflix) is about a man who is annoyed with relationships but likes to flirt, and a woman who wants to date but does not believe in love.
