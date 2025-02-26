True Beauty to Strong Woman; TOP 10 K-dramas on OTT you can't stop binge-watching

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? Is a fun office romance drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal is a perfect mix of romance and comedy with fake dating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows a heartwarming friends to lovers storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Private Life centres a fan girl and an idol romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You shows a South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is a sweet romcom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Beauty is perfect high school romance with love triangle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Touch Your Heart is a slow burn romance between a top actress and a reserved lawyer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Love from the Star is a fantasy romcom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King the Land set in luxurious hotel is enemies to lovers romcom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taurus to Sagittarius; Top 5 Zodiac Signs who are lucky in 2025

 

 Find Out More