True Beauty to Strong Woman; TOP 10 K-dramas on OTT you can't stop binge-watching
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 26, 2025
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? Is a fun office romance drama.
Business Proposal is a perfect mix of romance and comedy with fake dating.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows a heartwarming friends to lovers storyline.
Her Private Life centres a fan girl and an idol romance.
Crash Landing On You shows a South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is a sweet romcom.
True Beauty is perfect high school romance with love triangle.
Touch Your Heart is a slow burn romance between a top actress and a reserved lawyer.
My Love from the Star is a fantasy romcom.
King the Land set in luxurious hotel is enemies to lovers romcom.
