Tumbbad to Sanam Teri Kasam; Top 10 Box office disaster films that were OTT hits

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2025

Here’s a list of top films that were flop at Box office but a hit on OTT

Tumbbad gained a massive success after releasing on Amazon Prime and re-releasing in theatres.

Thappad was a flop at box office but was a hit on OTT

Laal SIngh Chaddha didn’t perform well in theatres but was appreciated by viewers when released on Netflix.

Khel Khel Mein was a disaster at box office but emerged to be a blockbuster on OTT.

October didn’t perform well on expectations in theatres but was hugely appreciated when released on OTT.

Sanam Teri Kasam, inspite brilliant storyline failed at box office but was loved on OTT.

Sarfira was a flop at box office but was a massive hit when released on Hotstar.

Game Changer didn’t perform well at theatres but was appreciated on OTT.

Kalank was a flop at box office but was highly appreciated on OTT.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha underperformed in theatres but was a blockbuster on OTT.

