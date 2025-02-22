Tumbbad to Pari; TOP 10 Hindi Horror movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2025
Here is a list of Hindi Horror movies to watch.
Bulbbul (Netflix) is about a man who returns to his home after years to find his brother’s child bride. The child bride grows into an enigmatic woman ruling over her household.
Ghost Stories (Prime Video) revolves around four individuals who experience bizarre and inexplicable supernatural events in their respective lives.
Pari (Prime Video) centers on a kind-hearted man who tries to help a chained woman and is probably a victim of abuse. However, he soon realises that things are not as they appear.
Lupt (Netflix) revolves around Harsh, a ruthless businessman and his family, and how they go on dying one after another by a supernatural force during a family vacation due to a past sin committed by Harsh.
Ek Thi Daayan (JioHotstar) focuses on a famous magician who plans to marry his girlfriend. However, he is scarred by the persistent hallucination of his dead sister.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Netflix) focuses on an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in his ancestral home. However, strange things start to occur in their house.
Stree (Prime Video) follows the people of Chanderi who live under the constant fear of Stree, a spirit of a woman. Vicky and his friends decide to unravel the mystery.
1920 (JioHotstar) is about a married couple who move into a haunted manor where the wife gets possessed by an evil spirit.
Tumbbad (Prime Video) revolves around a family who builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped. Things take a turn when they try to get their hands on the cursed wealth.
13B: Fear Has A New Address (Prime Video) projects on Manohar and his family who moves into a new apartment on the 13th floor. However, a spirit tries to use the television to communicate with them.