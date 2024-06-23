Turbo and 5 other new Malayalam movies releasing on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2024

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, Prithviraj Sukumaran stars in this comedy centered around a wedding where old connections cause humorous conflicts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film features notable actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nikhila Vimal, alongside the direction of Vipin Das.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nivin Pauly leads in Dijo Jose Antony's Malayalee From India about a young man fleeing his hometown due to political controversies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie, despite its initial controversies, offers compelling narratives with key performances by Nivin Pauly and Anaswara Rajan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mammootty shines in Turbo, a gripping story about a man caught in a conspiracy after an innocent favor goes wrong, directed by Vysakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Turbo has the potential to become a franchise, driven by Mammootty's captivating performance and a suspenseful plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalavan, Asif Ali and Biju Menon star as police officers in this murder investigation that challenges their loyalty and integrity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalavan promises a compelling storyline and standout performances from its leading actors, directed by Jis Joy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suraj Venjaramoodu navigates through dark comedy and challenging situations in Nagendran’s Honeymoons, directed by Nithin Renji Panicker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This Disney+ Hotstar release adds a unique flavor to the OTT platform's offerings for July with its blend of humor and drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gullak and 9 other must-watch Sony LIV original movies and web series

 

 Find Out More