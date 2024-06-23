Turbo and 5 other new Malayalam movies releasing on OTT
Nishant
| Jun 23, 2024
Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, Prithviraj Sukumaran stars in this comedy centered around a wedding where old connections cause humorous conflicts.
The film features notable actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nikhila Vimal, alongside the direction of Vipin Das.
Nivin Pauly leads in Dijo Jose Antony's Malayalee From India about a young man fleeing his hometown due to political controversies.
The movie, despite its initial controversies, offers compelling narratives with key performances by Nivin Pauly and Anaswara Rajan.
Mammootty shines in Turbo, a gripping story about a man caught in a conspiracy after an innocent favor goes wrong, directed by Vysakh.
Turbo has the potential to become a franchise, driven by Mammootty's captivating performance and a suspenseful plot.
Thalavan, Asif Ali and Biju Menon star as police officers in this murder investigation that challenges their loyalty and integrity.
Thalavan promises a compelling storyline and standout performances from its leading actors, directed by Jis Joy.
Suraj Venjaramoodu navigates through dark comedy and challenging situations in Nagendran’s Honeymoons, directed by Nithin Renji Panicker.
This Disney+ Hotstar release adds a unique flavor to the OTT platform's offerings for July with its blend of humor and drama.
