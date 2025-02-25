U Turn to Rocky Handsome; TOP 10 Underrated neo-noir thriller movies to watch
From gritty crime dramas to psychological thrillers, these underrated neo-noir movies will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Devil in a Blue Dress (Prime Video) set in 1948, follows Easy loses his job and Albright offers him to find a mysterious woman. Soon he is entangled in a murder case.
Johnny Gaddaar (JioHotstar) is about five men who get involved in a drug deal set up by a corrupt police officer. However, their plan fails when one of them becomes selfish.
U Turn (Prime Video) follows a drifter who is on the run due to his debt to a violent gangster. When his car breaks down in a town, things go wrong.
Monsoon Shootout (JioHotstar) revolves around Adi, a policeman who joins an anti-extortion unit of the Mumbai Police led by Khan. When an ambush goes wrong, Adi chases a wanted gangster.
Brick (Prime Video) projects on Brendan, a high school student, who receives a phone call from his ex-girlfriend. When he learns that she has been murdered, he decides to take matters in his own hands.
Rocky Handsome (SonyLiv) is about a young man who runs a pawn shop in Goa, who befriends his neighbour Naomi. When Naomi is abducted,he goes on to find her.
Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (Prime Video) centers around Rigby, a private investigator who is hired by the daughter of a scientist to investigate her father's death.
The Kid Detective (Prime Video) focuses on Abe, a once-successful child detective, who is now left with solving trivial cases. Things begin to change when Caroline approaches him.
Only the River Flows (Prime Video) follows a chief of police who investigates a series of murders in a riverside town in rural China. When he takes a deeper dive, he sees the behavior of the locals.
Holy Spider (Netflix) is about a journalist who descends into a dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as investigates the serial killings of sex workers.
