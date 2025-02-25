Unbelievable to The Watcher; TOP 10 True crime series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 25, 2025
From shocking murders to bizarre disappearances, each episode explores the twists and turns of real-life crimes that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unbelievable (Netflix) follows a woman who was charged with a crime for reporting that she was raped, and two female detectives who investigate a spate of similar attacks
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Watcher (Netflix) centers around a family who moves into their dream home, only to be stormed by ominous letters, strange neighbors and sinister threats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Dropout (JioHotstar) is about the founder of Elizabeth Holmes’ who attempted to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college, putting millions of lives at risk.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Friend of the Family (Prime Video) revolves around Robert Berchtold, who, in the 1970s, sexually abused and twice kidnapped Jan Broberg.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Prime Video), a docu-series that unfolds the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Savior Complex (JioCinema) centers around Renee Bach, a young American missionary who set up a charity for the malnourished. But she was treating children without any medical qualification.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mindhunter (Netflix) projects on two FBI agents who widen their criminal science by investigating the psychology behind murder and ends up getting close to real-life monsters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rich & Shameless (Prime Videos) is about the scandals of rich and famous people, which is presented through powerful interviews, footage and archives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Prime Video) is about an exploration case of the Golden State Killer who terrorized California in the 1970s and 1980s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Case Against Adnan Syed (Prime Video) centers around a re-examination of the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee in Baltimore County.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: U Turn to Rocky Handsome; TOP 10 Underrated neo-noir thriller movies to watch
Find Out More