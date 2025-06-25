Uncontrollably Fond to Fight For My Way: TOP 10 Korean dramas to watch when you are feeling emotional
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 25, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) follows Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love.
My Mister (Viki) tells the story of Dong-hoon and Ji-an are two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company.
Reply 1988 (Netflix) is about a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
Goblin (Prime Video) centres around an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life.
Just Between Lovers (Netflix) projects on two individuals who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident and try to carry on with their lives.
Move to Heaven (Netflix) revolves around Geu-ru, who has Asperger's syndrome, and meets his uncle for the first time after the sudden death of his father.
Kill Me, Heal Me (Prime Video) tells the story of Cha Do-hyun, a third-generation business heir who developed dissociative identity disorder.
Uncontrollably Fond (Netflix) is about two high school sweethearts who are separated due to ill fate but reunited once again to work on a documentary.
Fight For My Way (Prime Video) is about Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra, who are friends from childhood, who try hard in life to achieve their dreams.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) follows Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist, who opens a clinic at a seaside village and meets Hong Du-sik, who changes her life.
