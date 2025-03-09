Uncontrollably Fond to To the Beautiful You; TOP 10 Korean movies and shows starring Kim Woo-bin
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2025
Here is a list of Korean movies and shows starring Kim Woo-bin.
Our Blues (Netflix) revolves around the sweet and bitter lives of people, climax, or beginning of life, and depicts their stories in an omnibus format against the backdrop of Jeju Island.
Uncontrollably Fond (Netflix) follows two childhood sweethearts who are separated due to some circumstances. However, faith brings them together years later.
Black Knight (Netflix) set in the dystopian future where air is very polluted and the survival of humanity depends on a group of delivery men known as the Black Knights who navigate the wastelands.
Alienoid (Prime Video) centers around the late Goryeo dynasty, follows Gurus who tries to obtain a holy sword and hunt down an alien prisoner in 2022.
To the Beautiful You (Viki) projects on Goo Jae-hee who is infatuated with Kang Tae-joon, an athlete. When Tae-joon gets severely injured, she transfers to his all-boys high school disguised as a boy.
The Heirs (ZEE5) is about two teens who re-encounters at an elite high school after a chance encounter in LA.
A Gentleman’s Dignity (Viki) follows four men in their forties who have been friends since they were eighteen, as they go through love, breakups, successes, and failures.
Friend: The Great Legacy (Prime Video) projects on a notorious ex-convict who takes the son of his former colleague under his wing while he tries to reclaim the glory of his old gang.
School 2013 (Viki) is about Go Nam Soon, a young boy, constantly bullied by a group in his class. Later, one of his old rivals joins his school. Eventually, they are able to sort out their differences.
Love Cells (Viki) focuses on a magical cat in human form who teaches an unemployed, single Dae Choong about love.
