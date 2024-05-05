Undekhi and 8 other Sony Liv originals to stream now
Nishant
May 05, 2024
Undekhi is a crime thriller set in Manali, focusing on a wealthy family's attempts to hide their misdeeds, the third season of the web series releases on 10th May.
Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Vapsi explores a young man's journey to reconnect with his roots in Bihar, offering raw emotions reflecting village life realities.
Gullak Season 3 continues the Mishra family's saga, delves into struggles of upper caste and middle-class families in India.
Scam 1992 explores the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, offering insights into India's stock market scam of the 90s.
Maharani stars Huma Qureshi in a political drama set in 90s Bihar, blending fiction with real-life incidents and showcasing the intricacies of political maneuvering.
A Simple Murder follows an entrepreneur's tumultuous life as he navigates financial instability and moral dilemmas.
Jehanabad- Of Love & War sets a love story amidst the backdrop of a revolution, highlighting the Jehanabad Jailbreak.
Avrodh: The Siege Within instills patriotism through a narrative revolving around a militant's assassination and the surgical strike.
JL50 stars Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapoor in a sci-fi thriller following a CBI officer's investigation of a mysterious plane crash in northern Bengal.
