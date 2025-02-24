Underrated Kdramas to add to your watchlist
Watch these amazing kdramas with excellent storylines!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 24, 2025
Mr. Plankton revolves around a terminally ill man, who kidnaps kidnaps a woman to join his journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Summer Strike showcases a beautiful love story between an office worker and a countryside man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes depicts a detective solving a death case and his sister gets involved.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspicious Partner follows two lawyer roommates solving complex cases together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Liberation Notes tells the story of three siblings and a stranger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alchemy Of Souls depicts the story of a couple with supernatural powers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oh, My Ghost follows the story of a young chef who gets possessed by a virgin ghost.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill Me, Heal Me follows the story of a wealthy son who falls for his psychiatrist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Perfect Marriage Revenge portrays a woman avenging her husband of her past life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome To Samdal-ri showcases two best friends reuniting after a long time and falling in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 Bollywood wedding films you can’t miss
Find Out More