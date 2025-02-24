Underrated Kdramas to add to your watchlist

Watch these amazing kdramas with excellent storylines!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2025

Mr. Plankton revolves around a terminally ill man, who kidnaps kidnaps a woman to join his journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Summer Strike showcases a beautiful love story between an office worker and a countryside man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes depicts a detective solving a death case and his sister gets involved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suspicious Partner follows two lawyer roommates solving complex cases together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Liberation Notes tells the story of three siblings and a stranger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alchemy Of Souls depicts the story of a couple with supernatural powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh, My Ghost follows the story of a young chef who gets possessed by a virgin ghost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kill Me, Heal Me follows the story of a wealthy son who falls for his psychiatrist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect Marriage Revenge portrays a woman avenging her husband of her past life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome To Samdal-ri showcases two best friends reuniting after a long time and falling in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Bollywood wedding films you can’t miss

 

 Find Out More