Unmasked to Watcher; TOP 10 suspense Korean drama on Netflix, Viki and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2025
Here is a list of suspense Korean dramas to watch.
The Frog (Netflix) centers around a suspicious visitor disrupting the normal lives of ordinary people in the middle of summer.
Flower of Evil (Viki) tells the story of a detective who marries a woman and together they have a daughter. However, the family doesn't know that he is living in disguise.
My Name (Netflix) revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then becomes the gang's mole inside the police force.
The Glory (Netflix) projects on a young woman who is bullied to the point of dropping out of school. However, she plans the best way to take revenge.
Signal (Netflix) focuses on a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects two detectives from different eras. However, the two decide to solve problems together.
Celebrity (Netflix) follows Seo A-ri who achieves social media stardom overnight, but deadly consequences await in this glitzy, glamorous world of influencers.
Café Minamdang (Netflix) centers around a former criminal profiler who works as a fraudster posing as a fortune teller and the female detective who gets involved with him.
Partners For Justice (Viki) revolves around a forensic doctor who collaborates with a newly appointed prosecutor to solve peculiar murder mysteries, despites their mutual dislikes.
Unmasked (JioHotstar) is about a team of investigative journalists racing against the clock to save their careers.
Watcher (Viki) tells the story of a brutal murder committed 15 years ago that turned three lives upside down. A decade and a half later, the trio were brought together by fate.
