Unplanned to Cannibal Holocaust; TOP 10 controversial movies of all time
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 26, 2025
Here is a list of controversial movies to watch.
Bonnie and Clyde (Prime Video) is about Bonnie who falls in love with an ex-con named Clyde. Soon the two start a violent crime spree throughout the country.
The Birth Of A Nation (Prime Video) focuses on the Stoneman family who finds friendship with the Camerons, who are affected by the Civil War.
Fifty Shades of Grey (Netflix) follows Ana, a college student, who interviews a billionaire, for her campus periodical. Soon a steamy sadomasochistic affair starts between the two.
A Clockwork Orange (Prime Video) revolves around Alex a psychopath, who us imprisoned for rape and murder. To reduce his sentence, he volunteers for an experiment.
The Last Temptation of Christ (Prime Video) focuses on the life of Jesus Christ and his struggle with various forms of temptation including fear, doubt, depression, reluctance, and lust.
Unplanned (Prime Video) focuses on a poor man who is struggling with infertility issues. However, his wife was mistakenly impregnated with the sperm of a millionaire at a fertility clinic.
Titane (Prime Video) is about a woman who is fitted with a titanium plate in her head. As she grows older, she becomes very violent, causing crime in the city.
Saltburn (Prime Video) follows a student at Oxford who becomes fixated with a popular, aristocratic fellow student, who later invites him to spend the summer at his family's estate.
Cannibal Holocaust (Prime Video) focuses on an anthropologist who embarks into the Amazon rainforest on a rescue mission, where he recovers footage shot by a film crew.
I Spit on Your Grave (Prime Video) centers around writer Jennifer Hills, who exacts revenge on her four tormentors who gang rape and leave her for dead.
