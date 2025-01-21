Upcoming OTT releases on ZEE 5, Netflix, Hotstar to add to your watchlist

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2025

Hisaab Barabar on ZEE 5 is a tale of revenge and justice with unexpected twists that will keep you hooked.

A gripping drama that delves into power, betrayal, and justice—perfect for fans of intense storytelling.

Coming to Aha in February 2025, Razakar is an intense historical drama that revisits the turbulent times of India's independence era.

A period drama with a powerful narrative highlighting an untold chapter of history.

Barroz: Guardian of Treasures Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar in 2025 a Malayalam movie revolves around Magical fantasy.

Magical fantasy adventure brought to life by the legendary Mohanlal, full of stunning visuals and heart warming moments.

The Night Agent Season 2 is set to stream in February 2025 on Netflix.

The highly anticipated return of the political thriller promises nail-biting suspense and shocking revelations.

The Sand Castle, streaming on Netflix in May 2025, follows a family trapped on an idyllic island with a shocking secret.

A heartfelt drama exploring love, loss, and self-discovery, crafted with captivating visuals.

