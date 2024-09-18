Uri: The Surgical Strike and more Top 7 thrilling war drama films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Uri: The Surgical Strike on Zee5 is based on the covet operation carried out by Indian Army post a terrorist attack that killed many soldiers.

Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who martyred during the Kargil War.

Sam Bahadur is about the First Field Marshal of India - Sam Manekshaw. It does have backdrop of Indo-Sino war and more.

Pippa on Amazon Prime Video is based on Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry Tank squadron who played a pivotal role during Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The Ghazi Attack is on Netflix. It is about Pakistani submarine Ghazi placed to attack India and how the naval forces of both the countries are at the verge of war.

LOC: Kargil is on Amazon Prime Video. JP Dutta's movie is based on the Kargil War.

JP Dutta's film Border is also set to be based on Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Major movie is based on Sandeep Unnikrishnan who fought the battle against terrorist who attack Taj Hotel.

Tango Charlie is available on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a BSF trooper and has a backdrop of India-Pakistan war.

1971 is about Indian POWs who plan to escape the clutches of Pakistani Army after India-Pak war of 1971. Watch it on YouTube.

