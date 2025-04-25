Uri: The Surgical Strike to Border; TOP 10 Indian military movies you must watch to see the military power of India
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2025
Here is a list of Indian military movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uri: The Surgical Strike (ZEE5) centers around Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, leading a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Border (prime Video) is about 120 Indian soldiers in the Longewala region who defended their post all night from the Pakistani forces until assistance arrived.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Ghazi Attack (Netflix) projects on the Indian naval forces and Pakistani naval forces who are involved in a deadly duel and are on the verge of declaring war.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haqeeqat (ZEE5) revolves around a platoon of Indian soldiers who encounter harsh realities while fighting in the Sino-Indian War of 1962.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaurya (Prime Video) is about Captain Javed Khan who is accused of killing his commanding officer. However, he remains unvoiced on the charge as it could destroy the sanctity of his profession.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lakshya (Netflix) follows Karan, an aimless young man, joins the Indian Army on a whim but backs out when he finds a soldier's life to be difficult.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
LOC: Kargil (Prime Video) is based on the real story during the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan in 1999.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah (Prime Video) tells the story of Vikram, a young man who dreams of becoming a soldier. Soon he joins the army and climbs up the ranks and contributes to the Kargil war.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pippa (Prime Video) centers around Balram Singh Mehta who steps up to prove his worth by fighting on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Major (Netflix) is about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who faces his biggest battle when he joins the task force to save the occupants at the Taj Hotel attacked by a terrorist group.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dream to Baby and Me; TOP 10 Korean movies to brighten up your day
Find Out More