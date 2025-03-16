V1 to Basic Instinct; TOP 10 whodunit mystery thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 16, 2025
Here is a list of whodunit mystery movies to watch.
Knives Out (Prime Video) centers around a renowned crime novelist, who is found dead just after his birthday. Soon, detective Benoit is enlisted to investigate.
Bad Times at the El Royale (JioHotstar) follows seven strangers who meet in a deserted hotel with a dark past. As time goes by, their secrets come out.
Basic Instinct (Prime Video) revolves around detective Nick who is tasked to investigate the murder of Johnny. However, things take a turn when he falls for Johnny’s girlfriend.
Chinatown (Prime Video) projects on a private detective hired to expose an adulterer. But, later finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder.
V1 (Prime Video) focuses on a forensic expert who experiences hallucinations while also undergoing treatment for his fear of the dark. Despite this, he investigates a young woman's murder.
Mystic River (Prime Video) follows three childhood friends Jimmy, Dave and Sean, who are reunited after Jimmy's daughter gets murdered. However, Jimmy suspects Dave is behind the murder.
The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix) centers around veteran detective Augustus, who investigates a series of grisly murders with the help of a young cadet, the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.
Rear Window (Prime Video) depicts the story of a professional photographer with a broken leg who whiles the time by spying on his neighbours, he witnesses a murder and begins to investigate.
Zodiac (Prime Video) focuses on Robert, a cartoonist by profession, who finds himself obsessively thinking about the zodiac killer. He uses his puzzle-solving abilities to get close to the killer.
Se7en (Netflix) projects on detective William and his newly transferred partner David, as they try to stop a serial killer from committing a series of murders based on the seven deadly sins.
Thanks For Reading!
