V1 to Basic Instinct; TOP 10 whodunit mystery thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2025

Here is a list of whodunit mystery movies to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Knives Out (Prime Video) centers around a renowned crime novelist, who is found dead just after his birthday. Soon, detective Benoit is enlisted to investigate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bad Times at the El Royale (JioHotstar) follows seven strangers who meet in a deserted hotel with a dark past. As time goes by, their secrets come out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Basic Instinct (Prime Video) revolves around detective Nick who is tasked to investigate the murder of Johnny. However, things take a turn when he falls for Johnny’s girlfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chinatown (Prime Video) projects on a private detective hired to expose an adulterer. But, later finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

V1 (Prime Video) focuses on a forensic expert who experiences hallucinations while also undergoing treatment for his fear of the dark. Despite this, he investigates a young woman's murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mystic River (Prime Video) follows three childhood friends Jimmy, Dave and Sean, who are reunited after Jimmy's daughter gets murdered. However, Jimmy suspects Dave is behind the murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix) centers around veteran detective Augustus, who investigates a series of grisly murders with the help of a young cadet, the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rear Window (Prime Video) depicts the story of a professional photographer with a broken leg who whiles the time by spying on his neighbours, he witnesses a murder and begins to investigate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zodiac (Prime Video) focuses on Robert, a cartoonist by profession, who finds himself obsessively thinking about the zodiac killer. He uses his puzzle-solving abilities to get close to the killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Se7en (Netflix) projects on detective William and his newly transferred partner David, as they try to stop a serial killer from committing a series of murders based on the seven deadly sins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Space Sweepers to Gravity; TOP 10 space thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

 

 Find Out More