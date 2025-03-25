Vagabond to Itaewon Class; TOP 10 Korean dramas that ended with unforgettable cliffhangers
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 25, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Vagabond (Netflix) is about a stuntman who is involved in a tragic airplane crash and ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process.
Signal (Netflix) projects on a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects two detectives from different eras. Together, they decide to solve and prevent crimes in their respective time periods.
Memories of the Alhambra (Netflix) centers around Yoo Jin Woo, who travels to Spain on business after a friend’s betrayal. There he stays at a hostel and gets entangled in mysterious events.
My Name (Netflix) revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then becomes the gang's mole inside the police force.
Flower of Evil (Prime Video) projects on Detective Cha Ji-Won who marries Baek Hee-Sung, they have a daughter. However, they are unaware that he is living in disguise.
Big Mouth (JioHotstar) follows an underperforming lawyer who gets caught up in a murder case. To survive and protect his family, he digs into a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes.
Itaewon Class (Netflix) focuses on an ex-con and his friends fight to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality.
Fight My Way (Viki) tells the story of Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, struggle to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path.
Sky Castle (Viki) depicts the story of four housewives living in a lavish neighbourhood and engaging in a string of conflicts as they struggle to make their children stand out from the others.
Nevertheless (Netflix) follows a man who is annoyed with relationships but likes to flirt and a woman who wants to date but does not believe in love.
