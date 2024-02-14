Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 first love movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar explores teenage romance and misunderstandings. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Classic is a South Korean film intertwines the love stories of a mother and daughter. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
10 Things I Hate About You is a high school romance involving a clever solution to win a girl's affection. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A coming-of-age romantic film, Ishq Vishk follows childhood friends navigating love and popularity. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Walk to Remember is a heartwarming love story between two teenagers. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a love triangle movie film featuring young characters. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Superstar is the story of innocent gestures and love between a student and an aspiring singer. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
13 Going On 30 is a romantic comedy set in a fantasy world where a 13-year-old girl who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Fault In Our Stars follows a love story between two cancer patients who embark on a journey together. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Cinderella Story is a modern retelling of the classic Cinderella tale set in high school. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated crime thrillers on Netflix, SonyLiv and other OTT
Find Out More