Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 movies about lost love on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Saroo's terminal illness leads to a heart-wrenching ending in Sanam Teri Kasam where Inder stands alone at her grave. On JioCinema.
In Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Vasudha scatters Aarav's ashes where he died, symbolizing their reunion after death. On Prime Video.
The time when Pakhi discovers Varun's final gesture of love after his tragic death in Lootera is definitely heartbreaking. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Rahul's sacrifice ends tragically with his suicide, in Aashiqui 2 leaving Aarohi to find success alone. On YouTube.
Parvati is left shattered as Dev dies outside her house making Devdas one of the saddest lost love movies. On JioCinema.
Ishaqzaade had a sad ending with Parma and Zoya die in each other's arms due to their families' hatred. On Prime Video.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela followed Ram and Leela who meet a tragic end, mistaking each other for enemies. On JioCinema.
Kashibai witnesses her husband's betrayal in Bajirao Mastani and tragically accepts their fate. On JioCinema.
Radhe with broken by his past, returns to a mental hospital after losing Nirjara at the end of Tere Naam. On JioCinema.
Deepak and Shaalu's love story ends in tragedy at the Varanasi ghats in Masaan. On Netflix.
