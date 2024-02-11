Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 romantic animes to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
Kimi no Na wa is a beautiful and emotional story about two high school students whose lives become intertwined by chance. On Prime Video.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War follows two geniuses who engage in a hilarious battle of minds to see who confesses their love first. On Netflix.
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun is about a clumsy artist who hilariously misinterprets romantic feelings towards him. On Netflix.
Toradora! is about wo unlikely partners team up to help each other find love with their crushes. On Netflix.
A Silent Voice follows a boy who tries to redeem himself after bullying a deaf girl in elementary school. On Prime Video.
A teenager helps girls overcome ‘Puberty Syndrome’ with its fantastical manifestations. Watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai on Netflix.
Sailor Moon S follows the story of Luna who falls in love with a human astronomer whose girlfriend is an astronaut. On Prime Video.
A seemingly popular girl and a quiet homebody find an unexpected connection in Horimiya. On Netflix.
A girl enters the spirit world and falls in love with a mysterious boy in Spirited Away. On Netflix.
Weathering with You follows a runaway girl and a boy with the power to control the weather to form a unique bond. On Netflix.
