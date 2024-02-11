Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 romantic animes to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Kimi no Na wa is a beautiful and emotional story about two high school students whose lives become intertwined by chance. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaguya-sama: Love is War follows two geniuses who engage in a hilarious battle of minds to see who confesses their love first. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun is about a clumsy artist who hilariously misinterprets romantic feelings towards him. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toradora! is about wo unlikely partners team up to help each other find love with their crushes. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Silent Voice follows a boy who tries to redeem himself after bullying a deaf girl in elementary school. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A teenager helps girls overcome ‘Puberty Syndrome’ with its fantastical manifestations. Watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sailor Moon S follows the story of Luna who falls in love with a human astronomer whose girlfriend is an astronaut. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A seemingly popular girl and a quiet homebody find an unexpected connection in Horimiya. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A girl enters the spirit world and falls in love with a mysterious boy in Spirited Away. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weathering with You follows a runaway girl and a boy with the power to control the weather to form a unique bond. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bramayugam, Top 10 Malayalam Horror movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More