Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 special romance K-dramas to watch with your partner on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
A mythical nine-tailed fox's quest to become human leads to sweet romance with a clueless charmer. Watch My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho on Netflix.
The Heirs, is the story of an arrogant heir and a determined girl from the wrong side of the tracks, defying societal expectations. Watch it on Viki.
Full House follows a pretend marriage between a famous actor and a spunky writer which turns into hilarious chaos and undeniable love. Stream it on Netflix.
Descendants Of The Sun follows a passionate doctor and a stoic soldier finding their destinies intertwined amidst war and duty. Also on Netflix.
Love blossoms between a kindhearted caregiver and a wounded writer with a dark past. Watch It's Okay To Not Be Okay on Viki.
An unconventional living arrangement between a socially awkward man and a free-spirited writer leads to unexpected love. Watch Because This Is My First Life on Netflix.
I'm Not A Robot is an unexpected romance that unfolds between a man allergic to touch and a woman who’s not what she seems to be. Watch it on JioCinema.
My Love From The Star follows An immortal alien stranded on Earth who finds solace and love with a quirky actress across centuries. Watch on Viki.
A single mom rediscovers love and second chances with her supportive childhood friend who becomes her publisher. Watch Romance Is A Bonus Book on Netflix.
A seemingly ordinary woman with superhuman strength becomes the bodyguard for a charming CEO, leading to action and romance. Watch Strong Woman Bong-Soon on Prime Video.
