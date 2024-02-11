Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 Telugu rom-coms to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Bheeshma, a Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a rom-com on Netflix, about a man finding love while working at a seed company.

Middle Class Melodies follows Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma lead in this charming comedy-drama set in a small town. Watch it on Prime Video,

Geetha Govindam is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's hilarious romance filled with misunderstandings. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chalo, Naga Shaurya and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a rom-com set amidst a village border dispute. Stream it on JioCinema.

Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi's heartwarming love story explores cultural differences and family dynamics. Watch Fidaa on Netflix.

Pelli Choopulu is a refreshing rom-com movie on Sun NXT about a couple's pursuit of their dreams, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is a Nani and Lavanya Tripathi star in this comedy of errors about love amidst memory lapses. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Majnu follows Nani and Anu Emmanuel's rom-com journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Watch it on Sun NXT.

Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde's feel-good romantic movie Oka Laila Kosam is about love and challenges. Watch it on Zee5.

Ala Modalaindi features Nani and Nithya Menen's refreshing rom-com about self-discovery and love. Watch it on Zee5.

