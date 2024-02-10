Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 young romance movies on Netflix and more OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the iconic NRI love story with Raj & Simran sharing an eternal love story. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the love triangle among college friends with a mix of self-discover. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s movie is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bubbly Geet meets depressed Aditya on a train, leading to an unexpected story of love and growth in Jab We Met. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani follows story of two long-lost friends, Naina & Kabir with contrasting personalities, finding love on a trip. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shuddh Desi Romance, on Prime Video, is an unconventional love story of Raghu and Gayatri navigating love with their own definitions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a heartwarming arranged marriage story of an overweight Sandhya and educated Prem. The movie is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashiqui 2 is an intense love story between aspiring singers Rahul and Arohi as they get challenged by their struggles. The movie is on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is a Netflix movie that proves that opposites attract. Watch Rahul and Riana's fake-turned-real love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding planners, Bittoo and Shruti pretend to be a couple but end up finding love for real in Band Baaja Baarat. Stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar Ka Punchnama is a hilarious look at love and relationships through the lives of three friends on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian murder mysteries on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More