Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 9 Korean dramas with full romance tracks
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Crash Landing on You is super cute and romantic to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin has to be included in the list if we are talking about being romantic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch the sweet banter of a boss with his secretary in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A romance between a caretaker and an author is shown in Its Okay to Not be Okay.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon has romance mixed with supernatural powers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a college romance and a perfect choice to watch with your partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
See how blossoms in a war country in Descendants of the Sun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Experience challenges in love and friendships while learning from them in the show The Heirs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Can an actress and an alien fall in love? Watch My Love from the Star and find out yourself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT to calm down your anxiety
Find Out More