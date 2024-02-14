Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 9 Korean dramas with full romance tracks

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Crash Landing on You is super cute and romantic to watch.

Goblin has to be included in the list if we are talking about being romantic.

Watch the sweet banter of a boss with his secretary in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.

A romance between a caretaker and an author is shown in Its Okay to Not be Okay.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon has romance mixed with supernatural powers.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a college romance and a perfect choice to watch with your partner.

See how blossoms in a war country in Descendants of the Sun.

Experience challenges in love and friendships while learning from them in the show The Heirs.

Can an actress and an alien fall in love? Watch My Love from the Star and find out yourself.

